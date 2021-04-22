Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 985,209 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

