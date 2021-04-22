Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

