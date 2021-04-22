Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,023. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

