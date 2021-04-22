AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 297780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

