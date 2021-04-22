Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

