Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE MO opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

