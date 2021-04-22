Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amcor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 122.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amcor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 121,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 178.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

