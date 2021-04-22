America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce sales of $227.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.48 million and the lowest is $224.71 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $195.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million.

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $145.23. 71,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

