Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $143,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

