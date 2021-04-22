Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $361,000 in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

