Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

