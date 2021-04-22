Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

