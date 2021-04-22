Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

