Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

SRCL opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

