Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 9,830,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,498. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.