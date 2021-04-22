Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cognex reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 437,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,006. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. Cognex has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

