Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.