Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.
FC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Shares of FC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
