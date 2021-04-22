Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $37.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.42 million and the highest is $37.77 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $154.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.62 million, with estimates ranging from $145.68 million to $163.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,233. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

