Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

