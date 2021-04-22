Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Greif posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,385. Greif has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.