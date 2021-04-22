Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,110. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

