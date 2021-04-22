Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,208,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.
In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
