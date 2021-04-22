Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 1,208,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.