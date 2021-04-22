Analysts Offer Predictions for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Tuesday.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.20.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

