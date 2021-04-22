Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $32.70

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.33. 4,959,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,684. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.