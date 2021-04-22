Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

TSCO stock opened at $180.16 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $92.63 and a one year high of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

