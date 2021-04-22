Analysts Set Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $68.00

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.07. 109,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,182. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.