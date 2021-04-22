Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Price Target at $26.11

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.07. 62,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,184. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

