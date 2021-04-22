Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $17.75

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 250,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

