Analysts Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $19.75

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.45. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,053. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Analyst Recommendations for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

