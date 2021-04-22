Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $236.27

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $263.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $264.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

