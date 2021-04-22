Analyzing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akamai Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.07 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -1.16 Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.95 $478.04 million $3.61 29.24

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81% Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46%

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Exela Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

