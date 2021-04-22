Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $458.03. 78,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.74 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

