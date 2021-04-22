Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.95. 29,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

