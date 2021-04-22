Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £280.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.64. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18).

APF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

