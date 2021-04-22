ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $422.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

