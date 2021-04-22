ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.