Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $977.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 119,246 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

