APi Group (NYSE:APG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

APi Group stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. APi Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $1,109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

