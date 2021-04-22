API3 Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00013737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.