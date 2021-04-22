apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0292

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $395,127.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

