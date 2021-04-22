Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $83.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. Apple has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

