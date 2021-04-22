Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 12,581 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.17% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.