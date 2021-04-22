Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

