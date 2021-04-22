Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 3,316 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.