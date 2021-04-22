Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 565 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $231.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

