Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 638 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

