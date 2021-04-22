Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

