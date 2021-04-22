Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

ARES stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

