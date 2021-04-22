Argon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00065756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00279349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004447 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.01038145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00693041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,023.43 or 1.01039877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

