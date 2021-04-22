Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,553 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 249.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.